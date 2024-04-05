CPD Emphasizes Family Planning for Demographic Balance in the Philippines

MANILA — The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) highlighted the importance of family planning in the Philippines, noting its crucial role in achieving a favorable demographic dividend, despite the nation experiencing a decline in fertility rates. This appeal was particularly directed at Filipino couples, encouraging informed decisions about family size and timing, especially in light of changes observed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Philippines News Agency, acting Division Chief of CPD's Knowledge Management and Communications, during an interview with Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, data from a qualitative study by the Philippine Statistical Research and Training Institute revealed a steady decrease in the country's fertility rates, with significant drops noted during and following the pandemic years. For instance, the number of live births declined from 1.7 million in 2017 to 1.3 million in 2021, with a slight increase to 1.4 million in 2022.

The average fertility rate in the National Capital Region stands at 1.2, which is below the replacement level of 2.2, required for a population to sustain itself. In contrast, some areas like the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao report higher averages, around 3. These disparities underscore the need for region-specific family planning education to balance demographic trends across the country.

Quiray advocated for the strategic implementation of family planning initiatives, particularly in urban areas where couples might delay or limit childbearing due to career commitments, thereby affecting the potential workforce size. She emphasized the significance of a robust working-age population to support dependents, urging potential parents to consider the broader societal impacts of their family planning choices.

The CPD encourages individuals and couples to utilize available resources, including free orientations and modern family planning methods offered at health centers, to make informed decisions that align with their aspirations and contribute positively to the nation's demographic and economic stability.