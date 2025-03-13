Committee Level Deliberations for Ministry of Education Address Flood Response and Teacher Workload



Bandar Seri Begawan: Key issues including coordination measures for learning and examinations during floods, as well as the mental and physical well-being of teachers, were discussed during the Committee Level deliberations for the Ministry of Education. Attendance exemptions for students and teachers affected by floods were also a focal point of the discussions.





According to Radio Television Brunei, recent efforts and initiatives by the Ministry of Education have aimed to address teacher workload issues, which can be exacerbated by administrative duties. The Ministry is also working on guidelines for integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education, a critical component of its strategic planning.





The Ministry continues to focus on initiatives to ensure that students with low performance receive the necessary attention and support. Key performance indicators are being developed to assess the effectiveness of Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) research, which is part of ongoing efforts to improve educational outcomes.





Efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of Politeknik Brunei’s industrial training programme were also highlighted. These efforts aim to ensure that the training aligns with industry standards and effectively prepares students for the workforce.





The discussions also covered the impact of administrative work on teaching staff performance. This has been identified as an area that requires attention to ensure that educators can focus more on teaching and less on administrative tasks.





Furthermore, the deliberations addressed the need for funding permanent positions and providing necessary facilities to support local graduates, which is seen as vital for the development of a sustainable education system in Brunei.

