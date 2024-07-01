Comelec Considers Misrepresentation Charges Against Mayor Alice Guo

TARLAC — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is contemplating filing criminal charges against Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, for alleged misrepresentation in her candidacy application.

According to Philippines News Agency, the commission is investigating the possibility of filing a case against Guo for making false claims in her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) during the 2022 mayoral elections. Garcia stated in a recent phone interview that the commission is closely monitoring the situation and will proceed with charges if the gathered evidence is sufficient. He also mentioned that while a disqualification case cannot be filed against Guo as she has already been proclaimed and assumed office, she could face disqualification challenges if she seeks reelection in 2025.

Further complicating Guo's situation, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed that her fingerprints match those of Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national who entered the Philippines in 2003 at the age of 13. This raises questions about her true identity. Additionally, Guo has been linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, adding to the controversies surrounding her political career.