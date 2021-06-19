The two-day Coding Conquest 2021 organised by Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB with the support of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism ended yesterday. Sponsored by Authority for Info-Communications Technology Industry, AITI and facilitated by Grominda Sendirian Berhad, the workshop was part of the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition, MYCE Digital Technology Week 2021.

Held at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, the workshop covers a range of professional development topics including Project Management, Programming and Design Thinking conducted by experienced trainers and mentors from Grominda. The workshop’s objective was to ensure the participants are equipped and prepared for the upcoming main hackaton which is held in December in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival.

Source: Radio Television Brunei