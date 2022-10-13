CNH Industrial’s education programs in India are making a difference  

Read the full story on cnhindustrial.com

London, October 13, 2022

At CNH Industrial, we are committed to developing lasting partnerships that provide the communities where we operate with environmental and social benefits. Our Company, and our employees, are invested in building a better world, not just a better workplace.

The comprehensive education program we have established in India is one example of this. We recently expanded this long-standing initiative to address the economic hardship and resource constraints created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to learn more about these projects and how CNH Industrial is making a positive difference for the children and young adults that need it most.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands.

