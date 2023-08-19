Cloudy skies, some rains Saturday due to ‘habagat’

Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao will continue to experience the effects of the 'habagat' or southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Palawan. Moderate to at times heavy rains could cause flooding or landslides in these areas, it warned. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms. The whole country will have light to moderate winds blowing southwest to south, with slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 27°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 33°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency