Circumcision Slots in Kampung Kiarong Fully Booked for Late 2024.



Kampung Kiarong: The circumcision slots at the Circumcision Service Clinic in Kampung Kiarong for November and December 2024 are fully booked.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Health has announced that the next available slot for circumcision is now open for January 2025.

Circumcision registration operates on a ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis, depending on the available vacancies which are subject to evaluation. To register, parents or guardians need to present the Bru-HIMS card of the child who will undergo circumcision. The registration hours are from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, excluding public holidays, from 8 to 11 in the morning and 1:30 to 3 in the afternoon.

For further information, individuals can contact the clinic at 24 22064.