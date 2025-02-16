Charity Walkathon Organized for Orphans and Residents in Kampung Sengkarai



Kampung Sengkarai: The Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque Takmir Committee and Youth Group in Kampung Sengkarai hosted a Charity Walkathon on the morning of February 16, benefiting orphans and residents of Kampung Sengkarai and nearby areas.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, a Member of the Legislative Council. The highlight of the program was the presentation of donations to 12 orphans from Mukim Pekan Tutong, which was officiated by Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, the Acting Tutong District Officer. Following the donation ceremony, participants engaged in a 1.6-kilometre walkathon, marking a successful community event aimed at supporting local orphans and strengthening village ties.

