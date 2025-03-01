General

Cemetery Cleaning Campaign Led by Jerudong Park Medical Centre

1 day ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Jerudong Park Medical Centre (JPMC), through its Ibadah Friendly Hospital Committee, in collaboration with Kampung Jerudong ‘A’ and ‘B’ Consultative Council, carried out a cemetery cleaning campaign. The campaign was aimed at maintaining the Jelutong Lampong Islamic Cemetery and the Polo, Bridex Islamic Cemetery in Kampung Jerudong.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign saw participation from Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health and Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors of JPMC. The initiative is part of a wider effort to engage community members in preserving the cleanliness and sanctity of local cemeteries.

