Cebu Pacific Enhances Safety with New Lightning Shelters at NAIA

MANILA: Cebu Pacific has implemented additional safety measures at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 by installing lightning shelters to protect ramp workers. Announced on Thursday, the low-cost carrier has positioned shelters strategically to facilitate swift operations post-lightning alerts while ensuring the safety of personnel during adverse weather conditions. According to Philippines News Agency, Vice President for Customer Services Operations at Cebu Pacific, the shelters are part of a broader initiative to safeguard staff and minimize weather-related disruptions. The airline has also equipped ramp workers with wireless headsets as a measure against lightning risks.