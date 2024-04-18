Cebu City Government Distributes Aid to Drought-Affected Farmers

CEBU CITY: Mayor Michael Rama announced that the Cebu City government has begun distribution of aid to farmers affected by the ongoing drought. Nearly 800 families in 28 upland barangays received rice, water, and groceries as immediate relief to mitigate the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on agriculture and livestock farming.

According to Philippines News Agency, the aid aims to support the farmers' basic needs for approximately two months. The City Agriculture Office coordinated the relief efforts, which also include free insurance coverage for registered farmers, following the city's declaration of a state of calamity in late March.