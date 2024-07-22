Cebu Archdiocese Rallies 122,000 Signatures Against Divorce Legislation

CEBU CITY — The Archdiocese of Cebu has successfully collected over 122,000 signatures for its campaign against the passage of the proposed divorce bill in the Philippines. This grassroots movement, hosted across 170 parish churches, seeks to uphold the nation's traditional stance on marriage.

According to Philippines News Agency, Yes To Family, No Divorce" initiative has garnered significant local support, reflecting a broader societal commitment to lifelong marital relationships. Archbishop Palma highlighted during a Saturday press conference the positive reception of the campaign and the values it upholds, which he claims are admired by other countries where divorce is legal.

Msgr. Raul Go, head of the Cebu Archdiocesan Matrimonial Tribunal, reiterated the Archbishop's message, praising the Philippine's unique position as one of the only countries without a divorce law, alongside the Vatican. He expressed pride in this distinction and noted the positive perception it fosters internationally towards Filipino marital commitment.

The campaign has exceeded expectations, with Priest activist Carmelo Diola noting that the archdiocese had initially hoped for 100,000 signatures. The overwhelming response indicates strong community support for maintaining the current marital laws. With over four million Catholics and 170 Catholic churches, Cebu is a significant focal point for such advocacy.

In addition to the signature drive, Archbishop Palma has called for a public prayer rally scheduled for July 26. This event will include a testimonial walk from Fuente Osmeña Rotunda to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, followed by talks, prayers, and a Holy Mass dedicated to the Filipino family.

Meanwhile, the legislative process continues to unfold in Manila. The House of Representatives passed House Bill 9349, the proposed Absolute Divorce Act, on May 22 with a close vote. The bill, authored by Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, is now pending in the Senate. Lagman argues that the bill addresses a shift in societal attitudes and provides necessary relief for those in untenable marital situations.