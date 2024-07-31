Caraga Coconut Farmers Receive Aid to Combat Rhinoceros Beetle Infestation

CARAGA REGION — Over 6,000 coconut farmers in the Caraga region have received assistance from the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA-13) to combat the invasive Rhinoceros beetles, exacerbated by the aftermath of super typhoon Odette in 2021, which caused significant damage to coconut trees.

According to Philippines News Agency, the agency has deployed the Green Muscardine Fungus (GMF), a biological control agent proven effective against the larvae of the Rhinoceros beetles. "Among the interventions done by our agency is the application of Green Muscardine Fungus in decaying coconut debris," Oclarit stated in a Tuesday interview. The fungus targets the breeding environments of the beetles, which proliferate in the decaying logs of fallen coconut trees.

Oclarit detailed the extent of the intervention, noting that as of last month, 2,869 kilograms of GMF had been applied to 95,635 decaying coconut logs across 188 villages in the region, benefiting 6,889 coconut farmers. "These pests usually breed in decaying coconut logs. The application of GMF is among the effective means of controlling the reproduction and spread of Rhinoceros beetles," he explained.

The GMF is produced locally at the PCA Laboratory in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, which was established in the mid-1980s during another pest infestation. The laboratory now has the capacity to produce between 100 to 150 kilograms of GMF monthly, which is distributed free of charge to coconut farmers in the region.