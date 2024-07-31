Super Typhoon Carina and Monsoon Damage Philippine Agriculture and Fisheries Over PHP1 Billion

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Tuesday that the agri-fishery sector suffered significant losses totaling PHP1.17 billion due to the impacts of Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center Bulletin No. 13, the natural disasters affected 40,904 farmers and fishers across 12 regions. These regions include the Cordillera and Ilocos Regions, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga. The agriculture losses are quantified at 18,086 metric tons, with the rice sector facing the greatest hit, resulting in PHP660.60 million in damages. The fisheries sector reported losses of PHP360.80 million, impacting 3,334 fishers. Additional losses include PHP79.35 million in high-value crops, PHP65.40 million in corn production, PHP1.6 million in infrastructure, and PHP1.32 million affecting 5,593 livestock.

In response to the crisis, the DA has begun distributing agricultural aids including 72,174 bags of rice seeds, 39,546 bags of corn seeds, and various vegetable seeds weighing a total of 1,966 kg. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is providing support to fishers through the distribution of fingerlings and fishing gear. Financial assistance is also available through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program, offering PHP25,000 loans at zero interest, repayable over three years. Additionally, funds have been activated under the Quick Response Fund and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp to further aid recovery efforts.