Kayla Sanchez Advances to Semifinals in 100m Freestyle at Paris Olympics

PARIS — Filipino-Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez has successfully advanced to the women's 100-meter freestyle semifinals at the Paris Olympics, held at La Defense Arena. Competing under the Philippine flag for the first time in her Olympic career, Sanchez secured the 10th position overall in the qualifiers.

According to Philippines News Agency, a two-time medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Games, achieved a time of 53.67 seconds, placing her fourth in Heat 4 and comfortably within the top 16 swimmers who move on to the semifinals. The heat was won by Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, who clocked in at 53.02 seconds. Marrit Steenbergen from the Netherlands and Torri Huske from the United States trailed closely behind.

Sanchez, 23, who previously represented Canada and won silver and bronze in the women's freestyle and medley relay teams at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, is now making waves under the Philippine banner. Born in Singapore and raised in Toronto by Filipino parents, Sanchez's performance reflects her robust athletic pedigree and diverse background.

The semifinals are scheduled to take place early Wednesday, Philippine time, where Sanchez will compete against top swimmers including Haughey, Steenbergen, and Huske. Sanchez’s father, Noel, expressed pride in his daughter's achievements, emphasizing that "our height or ethnic background is not a hindrance to do well in sports."