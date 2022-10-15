BYLC 2022 Media Conference

The Brunei Young Leaders Convention, BYLC 2022, organised by the Perspective Insan Academy will take place for the fourth time on the 10th and 11th of December at Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB. The BYLC is a platform to unite youths and stakeholders to deliver the correct and latest information on Wawasan Brunei 2035. The matter was shared during the BYLC Media Conference yesterday morning at UTB’s Theater Hall.

Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective Insan Academy said that the convention is open to youths aged between 15 and 35, as well as youth leaders aged not more than 45 years old. Registration can be made until 30th of November 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei