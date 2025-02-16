Brunei Scouts Participate in ‘Kembara Merdeka’ Activity to Celebrate National Day



Bandar Seri Begawan: Over 40 Brunei Darussalam Scouts joined the ‘Kembara Merdeka’ activity organised by the Brunei Muara District Scouts Association. The event was held in conjunction with the 41st National Day celebration at the open area of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital on the morning of February 16th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, during the activity, the participants traversed several main routes in the capital, starting from the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque. They then proceeded to Kampung Tamoi, Kampung Burung Pingai Air, Kampung Saba, and concluded their journey at the Yayasan Complex. The primary aim of the activity was to instil patriotism and strengthen ties among the scout members.

