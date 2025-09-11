Brunei Representatives Deliver Presentation at Southeast Asian Literature Seminar

Bandar seri begawan: Two presenters representing MASTERA Brunei Darussalam were invited to deliver a presentation session at the two-day Southeast Asian Literature International Seminar, SAKAT in Singapore.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the presenters are Doctor Haji Mohd Ali bin Haji Radin, Head of the Literature and Magazine Division, Language and Literature Bureau as the Secretary of MASTERA Brunei Darussalam; and Doctor Ena Herni binti Haji Wasli, Lecturer of Malay Language, Linguistics and Literature Programme, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Universiti Brunei Darussalam. Taking up the theme ‘Sastera Global Selatan: Ke Arah Mensejagat Kemanusiaan’, SAKAT is one of a series of MASTERA activities carried out during the 29th Mastera Conference 2025 organised by MASTERA Singapore.