Brunei Legislative Council Approves Key Allocations Amidst Industrial and Employment Queries



Bandar Seri Begawan: The First Meeting of the 21st Legislative Council session entered its 14th day, focusing on significant financial and operational allocations. The session saw approval for the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and allocations under the Development section, forming part of the Supply Bill 2025/2026 Schedule. Two resolutions were also approved in accordance with Article 83(7) of the Constitution of Brunei Darussalam 1959. The session commenced with several inquiries, including the occupancy rate of industrial sites.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy reported an occupancy rate of 61 percent for industrial sites under the Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB). Ready-built Factories complexes, primarily for local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), have recorded a higher occupancy rate of approximately 81 percent.





The government has provided a special allocation for each ministry and department to support their operations and co-business activities. This allocation can be accessed by agencies in the event of unforeseen incidents or problems requiring immediate intervention.





An Employer-Based Survey revealed that over 35 percent of employers are grappling with local employee retention issues, primarily due to employees resigning without notice. Consequently, employees and job seekers are encouraged to adhere to professional work ethics and procedures.





Efforts to enhance the Talian Darussalam 123 services were also discussed. The Minister of Transport and Infocommunications highlighted key actions aimed at improving service quality, including a review of Talian Darussalam’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

