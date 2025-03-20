Halal Certificate Warning Issued After Non-Halal Product Found at Restaurant



Bandar Seri Begawan: All food premises operators in the country who hold a Halal Certificate or Halal Permit are advised to always comply with the conditions set out under the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order, 2005. Failure to comply with the regulations will result in legal action, including immediate cancellation of the Halal Certificate.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the warning was issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs after the discovery of a non-halal food product at Mama Wong Restaurant and Takeaway in Kiarong. During the operation, officers from the Halal Food Control Division, Syariah Affairs Department found a packet of ‘Special Pork Chicaron San Miguel Bulacan’ brand crackers.

The case will be investigated under Section 37 of the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order, 2005. Failure to comply with the conditions may result in a fine of $8,000 or 2 years imprisonment or both. The Halal Certificate and Halal Supervisor Certification Certificate of the restaurant involved were

cancelled with immediate effect on 12th March 2025, and the products were seized for further investigation.