Bacteria in Mouth Linked to Mental Health Risks, Says Health Minister



Bandar Seri Begawan: Studies have discovered a concerning link between oral bacteria and mental health, revealing that bacteria in the mouth can enter the bloodstream and elevate the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other mental disorders. Poor oral hygiene is often associated with these mental health issues. The Minister of Health, in a message for World Oral Health Day, highlighted the importance of mental health care alongside oral hygiene.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister of Health reported that over 139,000 patients visited dental clinics in 2024, as per statistics from the Department of Dental Services. Additionally, the booking rate for dental appointments through BruHealth is estimated at 90 to 95 percent. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar emphasized the ministry’s efforts to promote oral health through various programs, including the Senyum Kasih Programme, which specifically caters to patients with special needs, ensuring dental health services are accessible to those in need.





The Minister also stressed the importance of maintaining daily oral hygiene practices to ensure a healthy mouth and mind. Recommendations include quitting smoking, avoiding unqualified dental treatments like fake braces, and practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, exercise, and getting enough sleep to alleviate stress that could lead to mental health issues.





This year’s World Oral Health Day theme, ‘A Healthy Mouth is a Healthy Mind,’ underscores the significant connection between oral health and mental well-being. The public is encouraged to follow the official social media account ‘@DentalBrunei’ for dental care guidelines and oral health promotion information. The Ministry of Health remains dedicated to enhancing oral health through effective and accessible services for the entire community.

