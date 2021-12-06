The Electronic Exhibition or E-Exhibition organised by the Brunei History Centre under the Brunei December Festival is the centre’s approach towards disseminating information and the country’s history to the community through the information technology network. The E-Exhibition can be obtained by visiting the Brunei History Centre’s website at ‘www.pusat-sejarah.gov.bn’ by clicking on the Exhibition Gallery.

According to Hajah Siti Aisah binti Punggut, History Officer at the Exhibition and Services Division, there are seven exhibitions namely E-Exhibition of Borneo Manuscript Collection, E-Exhibition of Early History of Brunei’s Relations with Foreign Countries, E-Exhibition of Early History of Old Brunei, E-Exhibition of Brunei Constitution 1959, E-Exhibition of Brunei’s Glorious Era, E-Salasilah Exhibition and also 3D Calligraphy Exhibition of Sultan Names

E-Exhibitions is delivered in the form of Digital files, PDF which contains storytelling through text and virtual images, 360 degree Panoramas, Flip books and 3D Exhibitions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei