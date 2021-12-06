Operating since 2012, Poni Marine is a local company that provides maritime industry, and recently the company marked a major milestone when they emerged as the winner of the SME Excellence Growth Award at the ASEAN Business Awards, ABA. For the past 10 years, the company has made 81 projects a success, and received a number of awards including the ISO 9001:2015 from Bureau Veritas Brunei, making Poni Divers the first recreational diving centre in the region to receive such a prestigious certification.

As with other companies, Poni Marines is not exempted from facing COVID-19 challenges. The award received will further encourage them to continue to grow in the sector. The award is highly significant for company as this will allow Poni Marine to gain more recognition in addition to recognition from the ASEAN region. With such outstanding achievements, the company can become an example to other local companies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei