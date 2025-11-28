Post: Brunei Half Marathon 2025 to Take Place on Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge



Bandar seri begawan: The Brunei Half Marathon 2025, organized in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival, is set to occur on the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge over two days, starting on the night of 29th November.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event, organized by Royal Brunei Airlines and Arrowtech Sports, will feature three categories. The 21.1-kilometre run will commence at 11 PM on 29th November. The following day, the 10-kilometre run will begin at 7 AM, and the 3-kilometre Fun Run will start earlier at 6:50 AM.





For the smooth execution of the marathon and the safety of participants, the bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicles from 8 PM on 29th November until 10 AM on 30th November. Road users are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes if needed.





To facilitate public transportation, a Brunei-Muara to Temburong District shuttle bus service will be available from the Indoor Stadium at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex to BIBD Connect in Temburong District. The service will operate on Saturday from 8 PM to 10 PM and on Sunday from 5 AM to 9 AM.

