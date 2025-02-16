Brunei DPMM FC Tops Group A After Victory Over Young Lions



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei DPMM FC has claimed the top spot in Group A of the Singapore Cup following their decisive 2-nil victory over Young Lions on February 15, 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the group stage encounter at Jalan Besar Stadium witnessed an early breakthrough for Brunei DPMM FC when Davis Ikaunieks scored from a penalty kick in the 8th minute. This early lead was solidified in the second half when Miguel Oliveira added a second goal, ensuring the visitors maintained their advantage until the final whistle.

In a separate match at Jurong East Stadium, Tampines Rovers emerged victorious against Albirex Niigata with a narrow 2-1 win, further intensifying the competition in the Singapore Cup group stages.