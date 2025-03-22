General

Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council Holds Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council organized a Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony attended by over 200 members from 13 women associations. The event took place on the morning of 22nd March at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque, located in Kampung Manggis, Madang.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was graced by the presence of Pengiran Datin Paduka Hajah Mariam binti Pengiran Haji Matarsat, who serves as Vice President One of the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council. This ceremony marked the conclusion of the Tadarus Al-Qur’an events conducted throughout the month of Ramadhan.

