Brunei Darussalam Faces Rising Rates of End-Stage Kidney Disease



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei Darussalam is grappling with one of the highest rates of end-stage kidney disease globally, a condition also known as chronic kidney disease. This alarming situation was highlighted by the Minister of Health in a message commemorating World Kidney Day 2025.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar revealed that the Brunei Darussalam Dialysis and Kidney Transplant Registry recorded 1,082 individuals suffering from end-stage kidney disease in 2024, marking a 6.2 percent increase from 2023. On average, over the past three years, 180 patients have succumbed to the disease annually. Kidney disease poses not just a medical challenge but also a social issue, affecting families, the economy, and overall quality of life, thus necessitating serious attention to kidney health care.





The Minister of Health emphasized that while kidney replacement therapies, such as dialysis and kidney transplants, are freely accessible in the country, the primary focus should be on early detection of kidney disease. Implementing early detection strategies can mitigate the risk of cardiovascular disease and kidney failure. Effective early-stage treatment can prevent the progression of kidney disease, avoid related complications, and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. The Ministry of Health employs preventive measures through the latest therapeutic advances, aiming to slow the decline in kidney function and enhance patients’ quality and lifespan.





The community is encouraged to take proactive steps to prevent kidney disease, such as staying hydrated, engaging in daily physical activity, and undergoing regular health screenings. This year’s World Kidney Day theme, ‘Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect Early, Protect Kidney Health,’ underscores the importance of maintaining kidney health and recognizing early signs of the disease.

