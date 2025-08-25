Brunei Darussalam Clinches Third Bronze at SEA Deaf Games in Jakarta

Jakarta: The second SEA Deaf Games, currently underway in Jakarta, Indonesia, witnessed another triumph for Brunei Darussalam as its athletes secured a bronze medal in the bowling event.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the nation’s third bronze medal was achieved in the Men’s Trio Bowling event by the team comprising Khairul Anwar Haji Jofri, Mohd Nazri Haji Mahat, and Mohd Hariz Hassan. This victory brings Brunei Darussalam’s total medal count to three bronze medals, placing them in sixth position in the overall standings.