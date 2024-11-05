Brunei Book Festival 2024 Showcases Engaging Activities for All Ages.



Berakas: Various activities at every age are held at the Brunei Book Festival 2024. Themed ‘Lestari Buku, Santuni Budaya’ and with the concept of edutainment, the festival is held until the 11th of this month at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas. The Book Festival is open to the public from 8:30 in the morning to 9:30 at night except for Fridays when it is closed from 11:30 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, 37 local and overseas exhibitors are participating in the book sale by offering discounts from 10 to 80 percent. Doctor Hurul Ain Nukhbah binti Rabaha, Language Officer of the Language and Literature Bureau, shared that the activities organised included discussion sessions and quizzes from the History Centre.