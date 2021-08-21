The Ministry of Health reminded the public to always use the BruHealth application in together curbing the spread of COVID-19 and update the health status in the application.

CODE GREEN indicates the individual is healthy. Please continue to monitor your health condition and stay safe. They are allowed to enter business premises or participate in activities.

CODE YELLOW shows mild risk however individuals are to take extra precautions. This code are allowed to enter business premises or participate in activities.

CODE RED shows individuals with influenza like symptoms / with recent travel history / primary or secondary contact with a confirmed case. This code are not allowed to enter business premises or participate in activities. Not allowed to visit any vaccination centres. Only allowed to get a swab test and medical treatment.

CODE BLUE shows a recovered patient and still undergoing 14-day quarantine period but not allowed to enter business premises or participate in public activities.

CODE PURPLE shows confirmed COVID-19 patient who are not allowed to enter business premises or participate in activities and not allowed to visit any vaccination centres.

The Ministry of Health stressed that any individuals with RED or PURPLE BruHealth Code are not to leave the house at all, except for swab tests or treatments.

Anyone found to have violated any directives issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act Chapter 204. If found guilty, a compound fine of up to $5,000 can be imposed or produced at court which brings about a fine of up to $10,000 or 6 months imprisonment or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei