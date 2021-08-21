A total of 100 thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine has safely arrived in Brunei Darussalam from Singapore on board flight BI424. The Moderna vaccine is a contribution by Singapore which reflects the special relations with Brunei Darussalam and their continued support in the fight against COVID-19.

Present at the Brunei International Air Cargo Centre to receive the vaccine were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Md Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health and His Excellency Heng Aik Yeow, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to Brunei Darussalam.

For further information and latest updates, members of the public can visit the official website of the Ministry of Health at ‘www.moh.gov.bn’ or by contacting the Health Advice Line 148 or through the BruHealth App.

Source: Radio Television Brunei