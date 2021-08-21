With the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Health through the Mother and Child Health Services Division, Department of Health Services informs Home Visit Services for post-natal mothers as well as newborn babies, will be stopped and replaced with consultations via telephone until a later date to be announced. However, for mothers or babies with health problems, a referral to a medical officer will be made for further action.

Post-Natal Clinic Service for mothers 6 weeks after giving birth will also be made via telephone consultations, except for mothers with hypertension or problems after giving birth. Aside from that, the Ante-Natal Clinic Services and Child Health Clinic Services under the Mother and Child Health Services will continue as usual. For further information contact the Health Advice Line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei