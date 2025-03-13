General

Bridge and Road Lane Closures Announced for Maintenance in Jalan Pengasing and Jalan Delima Dua

5 days ago


Seri Kenangan Beach: The bridge on Jalan Pengasing, Seri Kenangan Beach, will be temporarily closed starting 13th March 2025 to facilitate necessary maintenance work. Commuters are urged to plan their travels ahead of the closure and to use the alternative route available via the nearby junction.

According to Radio Television Brunei, additional road maintenance will occur on Jalan Delima Dua near Anggerek Desa Primary School. This involves temporary closure of a lane for repair works on the drain wall and walkway, commencing on the 17th of March at 7:30 in the morning and continuing until the repairs are completed.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution, adhere to road signs, and observe the set speed limits during these periods of road maintenance.

5 days ago

