Borneo Open Men’s Doubles Tournament Set to Commence in Tutong

Tutong: The Tutong District Office, in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam National Darts Association, is set to host the 2025 Borneo Open Men’s Doubles Tournament. This event, marking the second installment of its kind, will take place over a span of three days, beginning on August 29, at the Main Hall of the Tutong Civic Centre Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, a media conference was held on the morning of August 25 to discuss the details of the tournament. The competition will see the participation of 107 doubles teams, which include 13 teams hailing from Sabah and Sarawak. The tournament is being organised with the support of Imagine Sendirian Berhad, showcasing a collaborative effort to bring this event to fruition.