‘BN on The Move’ Prize Presentation

As an appreciation for the public participation in the 'BN on The Move' campaign, the Ministry of Health held the 'BN on the Move - 20 Billion Steps Together Challenge' prize presentation ceremony from October until December. The ceremony took place on 4th February morning, at Dewan Al-'Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. Two winners received travel vouchers, amounting to $3,000 and $1,500 respectively.

Source: Radio Television Brunei