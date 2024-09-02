Blood Donation Campaign

The Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, is organising a series of blood donation campaigns this week to increase the country's blood stock. Tomorrow, 3rd of September, it will be held at One City Shopping Centre from 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. On the 7th of September, the campaign will take place at Balai Khazanah Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah from 9 to 11:30 in the morning, and from 1:30 to 3 in the afternoon. Blood donation slot reservation via the BloodKad application is highly encouraged. The public is also welcomed to donate blood at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital during office hours. Source: Radio Television Brunei

