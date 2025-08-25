Baseline Emerge Champions at New Talent Under-23 Youth Sepak Takraw League

Bandar seri begawan: Baseline team emerged as champions of the New Talent Under-23 Youth Sepak Takraw League, held in conjunction with the 79th Royal Birthday Celebration. Organised by Brunei Darussalam Sepak Takraw Association (PESTABARU) and supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the two-day tournament concluded on the afternoon of August 24 at the Sungai Kebun Sports Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition saw intense matches leading up to the finals. In the first semi-final match, Brunei Darussalam Sports School Council ‘A’ faced a defeat against the Baseline team with scores of 15-10, 4-15, and 15-13.

The second semi-final match had B-S-T competing against Permata Hijau team, where B-S-T lost with scores of 15-11, 11-15, and 15-11.

In the final match, the Baseline team secured their championship title by defeating the Permata Hijau team. The prizes were presented by Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan bin Pengiran Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abbas, the President of PESTABARU.