Bangladeshi Man Sentenced for Smuggling Cigarettes and Alcohol into Bandar Seri Begawan.

Bandar Seri Begawan: A Bangladeshi man was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for possessing 63 cartons of cigarettes and 43 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Sohel Sikder pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to a $59,000 fine or 23 months imprisonment in default. All the goods involved, such as cigarettes, alcoholic drinks, and one mobile phone unit, were confiscated to be handed over to the Government.

