A delegation from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Badan Tanmiah Harta Majlis Ugama Islam, who are in a series of Goodwill Visits and cooperation discussions to Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore, recently had an audience with the Acting Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The audience ceremony took place at Istana Abdul Aziz, Indera Mahkota, Kuantan, Pahang.

The delegation was led by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, as Vice Yang Di-Pertua of the Brunei Darussalam Islamic Religious Council.

The delegation also held a cooperation discussion session with Members of the Pahang Malay Customs Council and heard a briefing on the background and main programmes of the Pahang Malay Customs Council and its subsidiaries. The Goodwill visit and Cooperation discussions aimed to enhance network integration and cooperation opportunities in fields related to tithe, endowment, inheritance and Baitul Mal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei