Attindas Hygiene Partners Expands European Position with Key Acquisition

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attindas Hygiene Partners’ growth strategy realized an important step forward today with its acquisition of Societá Italiana Lavorazione Cellulosa (SILC S.p.A.). Attindas executed a share purchase agreement with SILC, acquiring all shares of the 53-year-old, family-owned company.

SILC S.p.A. serves customers throughout Europe with high-quality, absorbent hygiene and skin care products, produced at its manufacturing facility 22 miles southeast of Milan, in Trescore Cremasco. SILC’s customer base and product portfolio complements Attindas’ strong presence in northern and southern Europe, opening new opportunities to efficiently serve both European and export markets.

“Our strategy at Attindas focuses on meeting the growing demand for essential hygiene products in North America and Europe. The acquisition of SILC will allow us to accelerate our growth agenda,” said Esther Berrozpe, chief executive officer of Attindas. “Given the geography, markets served, reputation and core values, SILC is a perfect fit to help us achieve our growth ambition.” SILC’s customers, suppliers and other business partners will continue to experience business as usual while the company is integrated into Attindas Hygiene Partners over the next few months.

Based in Raleigh, NC, USA, Attindas Hygiene Partners brings together a portfolio of companies including Attends Healthcare Products, Associated Hygienic Products, and HDIS in North America, and Laboratorios Indas and Attends Healthcare AB in Europe. Attindas designs, manufactures, and markets absorbent hygiene products for US, Canada, Europe and export markets worldwide. The company’s main business lines include adult incontinence and infant diapers through retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, private label, and its own well-known brands including Attends, Incopack, Indasec, Chelino, Comfees and Reassure. Learn more at www.attindas.com.

Based in Trescore Cremasco (CR – Italy), SILC designs, manufactures, and markets products for adult incontinence, feminine hygiene pads, baby diapers, personal care cosmetics, and hygiene products for pets. These products are distributed mainly through retail channels, pharmacies, and institutions such as nursing homes and hospitals, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales and exports to more than twenty foreign countries. In addition to numerous private‑label lines, the company also owns several brands (Soffisof, Laurella, Assorbello, and BeautyCase) and holds licensed brands (Trudi Baby Care). Learn more at https://silc.it

