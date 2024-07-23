Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

APECO to Launch Two Major Infrastructure Projects in Aurora

Byadmin

Jul 21, 2024

AURORA — The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) announced the imminent completion and inauguration of two key infrastructure projects that had been delayed by the previous administration. These developments are part of a broader initiative to complete all unfinished projects within the economic zone.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the PHP27-million Fire Station Project and the PHP28-million Sewage Treatment Plant Project Phase 1 are set to be completed this month. Taway also noted that the PHP60-million Central Water Project Phase 1 is progressing well, currently 60 to 70 percent complete.

"This is very timely after the recent visit of President (Ferdinand R.) Marcos (Jr.) to Aurora," Taway remarked, highlighting the urgency with which his administration is approaching these projects. Previously, Taway disclosed to PNA that there were ten significant projects totaling PHP796 million left incomplete by predecessors, with some contracts terminated and reissued for rebidding.

During his visit to Baler on July 12, President Marcos emphasized his commitment to addressing these halted projects, describing the delay as a significant loss that should have been benefitting the residents of Aurora by now.

By admin

Related Post

General

Brunei Hosts Medical, Dental and Allied Health Students’ Conference

Jul 21, 2024 admin
General

Rizal Province Bettor Wins PHP12.7 Million in 6/42 Lotto Jackpot

Jul 21, 2024 admin
General

CDA Distributes Financial Aid to 23 Western Visayas Cooperatives

Jul 21, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Brunei Girl Guides Association Distributes Porridge to Welfare Home

July 21, 2024 admin
General

APECO to Launch Two Major Infrastructure Projects in Aurora

July 21, 2024 admin
General

Sultans of Brunei and Malaysia Attend Royal Banquet in Kuala Lumpur

July 21, 2024 admin
General

DTI Logs PHP2.7 Trillion in Investment Projects Under Marcos Administration

July 21, 2024 admin