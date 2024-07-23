APECO to Launch Two Major Infrastructure Projects in Aurora

AURORA — The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) announced the imminent completion and inauguration of two key infrastructure projects that had been delayed by the previous administration. These developments are part of a broader initiative to complete all unfinished projects within the economic zone.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the PHP27-million Fire Station Project and the PHP28-million Sewage Treatment Plant Project Phase 1 are set to be completed this month. Taway also noted that the PHP60-million Central Water Project Phase 1 is progressing well, currently 60 to 70 percent complete.

"This is very timely after the recent visit of President (Ferdinand R.) Marcos (Jr.) to Aurora," Taway remarked, highlighting the urgency with which his administration is approaching these projects. Previously, Taway disclosed to PNA that there were ten significant projects totaling PHP796 million left incomplete by predecessors, with some contracts terminated and reissued for rebidding.

During his visit to Baler on July 12, President Marcos emphasized his commitment to addressing these halted projects, describing the delay as a significant loss that should have been benefitting the residents of Aurora by now.