Sultans of Brunei and Malaysia Attend Royal Banquet in Kuala Lumpur

ISTANA NEGARA, KUALA LUMPUR – In a regal gathering, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim of Malaysia convened at the Royal Banquet, a celebratory event marking the coronation of Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. The banquet took place on the evening of July 20th at the Banquet Hall in Istana Negara.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by a distinguished assembly of royalty including Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha of Brunei, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, among other royals and dignitaries. The attendees were welcomed by Yang Berhormat Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, Minister of Communications, Malaysia, and participated in a group photo session before proceeding to the banquet.

The banquet featured a ceremonial recitation of Doa Selamat by Yang Berbahagia Datuk Haji Munir bin Haji Md. Salleh, a religious officer at the Istana Negara, followed by performances from a traditional Malaysian orchestra, underscoring the cultural richness of the event.