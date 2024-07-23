Brunei News Gazette

Brunei Girl Guides Association Distributes Porridge to Welfare Home

Jul 21, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI — The Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam conducted a porridge distribution event, benefitting residents of the Welfare Home Complex in Belimbing and several other locations. The event took place at the association's headquarters in Kampung Anggerek Desa.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Dayang Norazrina binti Haji Sarbini, the association's Chief Commissioner, presented 500 containers of mung bean porridge. This initiative is part of the association's ongoing efforts to engage in community service and provide support to those in need throughout the region.

