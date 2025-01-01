Al Uswah Association Fosters Community Among PKBN Parents and Alumni



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Al Uswah – Parents Association of National Service (PKBN) Alumni serves as a vital platform for parents and trainees of the PKBN program to exchange information regarding the development of their children. Established in 2017, the association is dedicated to supporting the ongoing transformation of PKBN trainees and alumni.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the association’s chairman stated that Al Uswah was created to disseminate information about PKBN activities and programs, as well as to provide details about the PKBN program to prospective participants. This initiative aims to enhance the knowledge and experience of trainees while fostering a sense of teamwork, patriotism, and loyalty to the Monarch, religion, and nation, aligning with the goals of Wawasan Brunei 2035.





The PKBN program is integral to cultivating these values, and Al Uswah plays a crucial role in facilitating communication and support among parents and alumni, further strengthening the community’s involvement in the program.

