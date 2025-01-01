New Books Aim to Foster Reading Culture Among Youth



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Language and Literature Bureau has launched several new books aimed at promoting a culture of reading, particularly among the nation’s youth. This initiative underscores the belief that reading is central to acquiring knowledge and is essential for a nation’s intellectual development.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the bureau’s latest publications include the novel ‘Hijrah’ by Awang Muhammad Syahmi Kamal bin Abdullah, which addresses the critical issue of drug abuse among adolescents. The book is intended to impart valuable life lessons and serve as a guide for young readers. Another notable release is ‘Legenda Bidin’ by Awang Mohammad Syafiq bin Haji Mohammad Zunaidi, which aims to convey positive messages to children.





The newly published books are available for purchase at the Language and Literature Bureau’s shop. The shop operates from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday, with opening hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This accessibility is part of the bureau’s broader strategy to encourage reading habits among the community.

