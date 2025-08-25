Aewon Inter-School Basketball Tournament Kicks Off with Enthusiastic Participation

Bandar seri begawan: The 2025 Aewon Inter-School Basketball Tournament commenced on the evening of 24th August at the Brunei Basketball Association Court in Batu Bersurat, Gadong. The event was inaugurated by Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah, representing the International School Brunei (I-S-B).

According to Radio Television Brunei, eight boys’ teams and six girls’ teams are vying for the championship in this year’s tournament. In a thrilling start to the competition, Saint Andrew’s School emerged victorious over Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam Secondary School with a score of 96 to 42 in the first match of Group A.

In the second match for Group B, Chung Ching School secured a win against Chung Hua Kuala Belait School, finishing the game with a scoreline of 77 to 49. The tournament promises to showcase the skills and sportsmanship of young athletes from various schools.