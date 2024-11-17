Abdul Wafi bin Ismail Crowned Champion in ‘Best 914’ Competition.



Gadong: In efforts to scout new talents, Radio Television Brunei, RTB via Pelangi FM conducted the 20th ‘Best 914’ Competition. The competition was held in Gadong, 16th November night. Abdul Wafi bin Ismail emerged as champion and won the best performance. Prizes were handed over by Pengiran Haji Ismail bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad Kifli, Acting Director of Radio Television Brunei.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event aimed at discovering and celebrating new talents from the region, showcasing the diverse range of musical abilities. The competition saw a number of participants vying for the top position, each bringing their unique style and flair to the stage. Abdul Wafi bin Ismail’s performance stood out among the contestants, earning him the coveted title of champion.

The ‘Best 914’ Competition, now in its 20th edition, continues to be a significant platform for aspiring musicians to gain recognition and showcase their talents on a national level. The event not only highlights the musical prowess

of the participants but also reinforces RTB’s commitment to promoting local talent and cultural expression.