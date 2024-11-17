31 Participants Honored at Icon Muallaf Convocation Ceremony.



Bandar Seri Begawan: 31 participants of the Icon Muallaf Programme were feted in a Convocation Ceremony at the Islamic Da’wah Centre on the night of November 16th. Present at the event was Yang Berhormat Awang Mohammad bin Abdullah @ Lim Swee Ann, a Member of the Legislative Council.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the 5-month Icon Muallaf Programme aims to produce excellent converts grounded in the Malay Islamic Monarchy Philosophy. The programme is designed to empower participants to act as ambassadors and catalysts, encouraging more converts to engage actively in community affairs.