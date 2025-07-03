17th MSME Empowerment Series Workshop Equips Brunei’s Entrepreneurs with Market Expansion Tools

Bandar seri begawan: Baiduri Bank, in strategic partnership with the Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB), conducted a comprehensive workshop under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Empowerment Series to equip Brunei’s MSMEs with the essential tools to expand into new markets sustainably.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the 17th workshop was organised to enhance the capabilities of MSMEs in identifying target clients and implementing effective outreach strategies to secure new business opportunities. Hosted at the Baiduri Bank Enterprise Hub, the session was attended by 20 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals.