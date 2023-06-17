Zambo Peninsula anti-drug ops net over P1.7-M shabu

Authorities arrested 16 suspects and seized more than PHP1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the region since June 1, the police reported over the weekend. Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the biggest drug haul was in Barangay San Jose Gusu, this city, on the night of June 6. Suspect Jimmy Julkipli, 40, was arrested while some 100 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP680,000 were seized. Also seized from the suspect were a bundle of 69 pieces of PHP1,000 bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine and marked PHP1,000 bill. The other big drug hauls were during operations on Wednesday and Friday, also in this city. Lorenzo said Romaldin Saji, 35; Mawallil Alpa, 29; and Laila Sali, 27, yielded some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP340,000 when they were arrested in Barangay Sta. Catalina on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the same quantity was seized from Roymi Guraili, 30, when arrested in Barangay Talabaan on Friday. Also seized from the suspect were a motorcycle and boodle money. The rest of the suspects were arrested in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur. Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula, has ordered all police units in the region to be relentless in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency